Boat with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi

Boat with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi

The group was transported by one of the Kingdom's ships, the ministry said in a statement

AFP
AFP, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
  • Apr 26 2023, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 10:38 ist
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Media Ministry on April 24, 2023 shows members of the Saudi Navy Forces and evacuees on the deck of a ship upon arrival at King Faisal navy base in Jeddah, following a rescue operation from Sudan. Credit: AFP Photo

A boat with 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, the largest rescue effort by the Gulf kingdom to date.

The group was "transported by one of the Kingdom's ships, and the Kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure," the ministry said in a statement.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sudan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing

Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing

 