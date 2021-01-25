Bodies of 9 China gold miners found; death toll at 10

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Jan 25 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 16:23 ist

Rescuers searching for the remaining workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine after Sunday's dramatic extraction of 11 survivors found nine bodies, a local official said on Monday, taking the death toll to 10, with one miner still missing.

A total of 22 miners working about 600 metres (2,000 feet) underground were trapped after an explosion at the Hushan mine in Qixia, a major gold-producing region under the administration of Yantai in China's coastal Shandong province, on Jan. 10.

Eleven were pulled out alive on Sunday after two weeks underground, including one in a very weak condition whom rescue teams had been unable to send supplies to.

China
Gold mines
Death

