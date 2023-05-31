Body of missing German climber found in Himalayas

The body of German mountaineer Luis Stitzinger has been found on Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain, expedition organisers said Wednesday, days after he went missing during his descent from the summit.

A search team of five Nepali guides found Stitzinger's body just below the peak at about 8,400 metres (27,600 feet) on Tuesday, Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

"They are bringing his body down," Sherpa said.

The 54-year-old had reached the summit of the 8,586-metre-tall Himalayan mountain on May 25 without supplemental oxygen but then lost contact.

Rescue efforts had earlier been hampered by weather conditions.

An experienced mountaineer and guide, Stitzinger had previously summitted several other mountains higher than 8,000 metres.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring, when temperatures are mild and Himalayan winds are typically calm.

Nepal issued more than a thousand permits for its mountains this season, including 44 for Kanchenjunga, and hundreds have reached summits as the season draws to a close.

On Everest, 12 people have been confirmed dead and five others are missing, putting 2023 on course to be a record year for deaths.

Last month, 56-year-old climber Noel Hanna of Northern Ireland died on Annapurna, the world's 10th-highest mountain.