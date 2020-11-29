Boko Haram farm massacre toll in Nigeria rises to 70

The massacre took place on Saturday in the village of Koshobe near the city of Maiduguri

AFP
AFP, Maiduguri,
  Nov 29 2020, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 20:18 ist
Mourners attend the funeral of 43 farm workers in Zabarmari, about 20km from Maiduguri, Nigeria, on November 29, 2020 after they were killed by Boko Haram fighters in rice fields near the village of Koshobe on November 28, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Suspected Boko Haram fighters killed at least 70 farmers in a weekend attack on rice fields in northeast Nigeria, the Borno state governor told reporters Sunday.

The massacre took place on Saturday in the village of Koshobe near the city of Maiduguri, with 43 killed according to an initial toll.

Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum was speaking in the nearby village of Zabarmari after attending the burial of the 43 bodies recovered on Saturday.

