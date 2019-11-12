Bolivia election crisis: America's war on the Left

Bolivians cast their vote on Oct. 20 and Latin America's longest-standing leader and Bolivia's first indigenous president Evo Morales sought re-election for a fourth consecutive term. As 84% of the ballots were counted, it was revealed that Morales and his rival Carlos Mesa had secured 45% and 35% of the votes respectively in the preliminary count. In Bolivia, a 40% vote share for a candidate and a 10-point margin over the nearest rival means a first-round victory.

The release of further results was halted at night and triggered outcry from Opposition leader Mesa, who accused Morales of cheating to avoid a 'run-off'. This subsequently led to violent clashes between rival groups in the Bolivian capital of Sucre, La Paz, and other cities. As 95% of the votes were counted late on Oct. 21, Morales was revealed to be nearing a clear win.

In response to the declaration, The Organization of American States (OAS) conveyed in a press conference their "deep concern and surprise at the drastic and hard-to-explain change". However, it did not provide evidence to substantiate its statement. Officials in the US Pres. Donald Trump administration made similar comments backing the OSA.

However, Democrats Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had different opinions.

Sanders tweeted, “I am very concerned about what appears to be a coup in Bolivia, where the military, after weeks of political unrest, intervened to remove President Evo Morales. The U.S. must call for an end to violence and support Bolivia’s democratic institutions."

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “What’s happening right now in Bolivia isn’t democracy, it’s a coup. The people of Bolivia deserve free, fair, and peaceful elections - not violent seizures of power.”

As more violence erupted over the next few days, Mesa, refusing to accept the results, called for a second round. On Oct. 24, Morales was declared the winner with a share of 47.08 % votes and Mesa, 36.52% votes.

Things got heated as the Opposition, the US, the OAS, the EU, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia demanded a second round, and at this point, Morales accused his rivals of creating a 'right-wing' coup to remove him from his position.

As of Nov. 6, increasing violence between citizens and the police left three dead and several others injured. The OAS claimed that 'irregularities' were found in its analysis of the elections on Sunday, and later in the day, Morales handed in his resignation after pressure from the army and police. The armed forces withdrew support to Morales after protests escalated, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Complicated relationship between OAS and the left

Known for his left-wing orientation, Morales is disliked by US President Trump who recently hailed his resignation, saying that it would send a message to the 'illegitimate regimes' of Venezuela and Nicaragua -- both countries are run by socialist governments.

The OAS was formed in 1948 and continued through the Cold War as an alliance that opposes leftist ideologies. Its role since the 90s has involved a greater focus on analysing elections in member countries -- most of which are in Latin America. The OAS has had a hard time accepting changes in ideologies, particularly in Latin American counties over time.

Bolivia, Venezuela and Nicaragua are not the only 'left-inclined' members who have entered the bad books of the OAS. In 1998, the election of Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez sparked off a ‘pink tide’ across Latin America, which oversaw a surge of leftist governments in the region. While this did not go down well with the OAS, its distaste for the left could also be seen in the early 60s at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Fidel Castro had publicly criticised the organisation, calling it a “Yankee Ministry of Colonies and a military bloc against the people of Latin America.” The hostile situation resulted from the OAS wanting to remove Cuba as a member, post the Cuban Revolution of 1959, which espoused communist ideology throughout the island country.