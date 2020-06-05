Bolsonaro asks security forces to act if protests against his government exceed limits

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called groups protesting in favor of democracy "terrorists" and "delinquents", saying he had asked security forces to act if demonstrations expected on Sunday exceed limits.

Speaking during the inauguration of a temporary hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in Goias state, near the capital Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he asked his supporters to avoid demonstrations on Sunday. The former army captain added he expects the pandemic to weaken quickly and the economy to recover