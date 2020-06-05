'Those protesting for democracy are 'terrorists'

Bolsonaro asks security forces to act if protests against his government exceed limits

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • Jun 05 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 19:48 ist
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called groups protesting in favor of democracy "terrorists" and "delinquents", saying he had asked security forces to act if demonstrations expected on Sunday exceed limits.

Speaking during the inauguration of a temporary hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in Goias state, near the capital Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he asked his supporters to avoid demonstrations on Sunday. The former army captain added he expects the pandemic to weaken quickly and the economy to recover

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil
terrorists
Democracy

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 