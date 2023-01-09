Bolsonaro condemns 'pillaging' after Brazil riots

Bolsonaro condemns 'pillaging' after Brazil riots

Bolsonaro rejected what he called new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 'baseless' accusations

AFP
AFP, Brasília,
  • Jan 09 2023, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 10:26 ist
Writing on Twitter, the ex-president -- who left Brazil for the US state of Florida last month on the second-to-last day of his term -- also defended the right to "peaceful protests." Credit: AP File Photo

Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro condemned "pillaging and invasions of public buildings" Sunday after hundreds of his supporters stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

Also Read — Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress, presidential palace

Bolsonaro rejected what he called new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's "baseless" accusations that he incited the invasion of the seat of power in Brasilia. Writing on Twitter, the ex-president -- who left Brazil for the US state of Florida last month on the second-to-last day of his term -- also defended the right to "peaceful protests."

Brazil
Bolsonaro
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
World news

