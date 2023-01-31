Bolsonaro seeks six-month visa to remain in US: lawyer

He is understood to have entered on a visa for visiting world leaders

AFP
AFP, Miami,
  • Jan 31 2023, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 08:33 ist
Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: Reuters Photo

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is under investigation for his supporters' storming of government buildings, is seeking a six-month visa to remain in the United States, his lawyer said Monday.

Bolsonaro flew to Florida in late December as his term ended rather than watch the inauguration of his leftist successor President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He is understood to have entered on a visa for visiting world leaders, which expires on Tuesday as he is no longer on official business.

Also Read | Brazil Supreme Court judge includes Bolsonaro in January 8 riot probe

AG Immigration Group, a California-based law firm known for its work with Brazilians, said that Bolsonaro has requested a six-month visa to stay in the United States.

"We look forward to achieving the highest level of satisfaction and desired results for our client," it said in a statement.

Bolsonaro had previously told CNN Brasil that he had planned to return by the end of January, and was considering moving his departure earlier for health reasons.

The far-right leader was injured in a knife attack in 2018. He has suffered ongoing health complications from that attack, and received hospital care during his stay in Florida.

But Bolsonaro has since come under scrutiny over the January 8 riot in the capital Brasilia by his supporters who refused to accept Lula's victory.

The new government has ordered a probe of Bolsonaro and arrested his last justice minister, Anderson Torres.

Thousands of Bolsonaro backers broke into the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court buildings in Brasilia in an unsuccessful attempt to seek the overthrow of Lula.

