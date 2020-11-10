Brazil will buy any vaccine approved by ministry: Prez

Bolsonarso says Brazil will buy any vaccine approved by ministry, regulator

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 10 2020, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 08:50 ist
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: AFP Photo/Handout / Brazilian Presidency

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the federal government would buy whatever Covid-19 vaccine is approved by the Health Ministry and certified by the country's regulator, Anvisa.

Read | After Pfizer, Russia claims Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over 90% effective

Earlier on Monday, a Pfizer spokesman told Reuters that the Brazilian government was in talks with the company to buy its experimental Covid-19 vaccine for inclusion in Brazil's national vaccination program. Pfizer on Monday reported that based on initial trial results its vaccine is more than 90% effective.

