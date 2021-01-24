Boris Johnson says he looks forward to working with Biden on shared goals

Looking forward to working with Biden: UK's Johnson

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 24 2021, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 09:08 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he looked forward to working with US President Joe Biden on their shared goals, including tackling climate change.

Johnson used his first phone call with the US president to welcome Biden's announcements that the United States would rejoin the 2015 Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, and they discussed the prospects of a free trade deal.

"Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening," Johnson said on Twitter. "I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from Covid-19."

A spokeswoman for Johnson said the leaders "also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries." Britain left the European Union last year.

On Friday, Biden spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

UK
US
Joe Biden
Boris Johnson

