Boris Johnson was 'too fat' when fighting Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was too fat when he became gravely ill with Covid-19 and that he has since lost 26 pounds (11.79 kg).

"I have to admit the reason I had such a nasty experience with the disease is that although I was superficially in the peak of health when I caught it, I had a very common underlying condition — my friends I was too fat," he said in an online speech to his party conference.

"And I've since lost 26 pounds... and I'm going to continue that diet."