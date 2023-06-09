Trump slams indictment in classified documents case

'Boxes Hoax': Donald Trump slams indictment in documents case

Trump wrote that he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 09 2023, 05:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 05:55 ist
Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Former US President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Thursday that the Biden administration has informed his attorneys that he has been indicted.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump wrote that he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

He did not provide evidence. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the details. Trump's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
Donald Trump

