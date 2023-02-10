Boy killed as car ploughs into Jerusalem-area bus stop: Israel's Army Radio

A six year-old boy was killed and seven people were injured when a car ran into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's Army Radio reported, quoting medics at the scene.

Israeli police described the incident as a car ramming attack and said the driver had been killed.

Earlier, Israeli emergency services said six people, including two children had been hurt in the incident.

Footage circulated on social media showed a blue car that had crashed into a pole in front of the bus stop in the Ramot Alon area, a part of Jerusalem that was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

A volunteer medic with United Hatzalah ambulance service, who gave his name as Ariel Ben-David, told Army Radio: "Everyone was lying out, thrown about, in very bad condition. To our regret, one child did not survive."

The incident occurred during a period of high tension following an attack in which a lone Palestinian gunman shot seven people outside a synagogue last month.