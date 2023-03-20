Bracelets Melania, Ivanka received from Modi among Trump's 'unreported' gifts

Two bracelets worth $2760 and $2450 gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump were among the 17 gifts the former American President Donald Trump and his family received from India, but failed to report to the Department of State of the United States government despite being required by the law to do so.

Modi had gifted the bracelets to Trump’s wife and daughter in 2021, according to a report released by the Democrat staffers on the US House Oversight Committee. He had in 2019 also gifted Trump a $1400 table with black marble top and pearl and stone inlay.

Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner had also received from Modi a $940 bandhgala jacket designed by Raghavendra Rathore.

The report, which was released in Washington DC on Friday, cited documents that revealed that Trump and his family had received 17 “unreported” gifts from India with a total estimated value of more than $47000. The gifts included a $4600 model of the Taj Mahal, which Trump had received from the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in 2021.

The unreported foreign gifts Trump and his family had received included gifts from President Xi Jinping of China, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and other foreign government officials. The Committee’s investigation revealed that the Trump family received 17 gifts from Saudi Arabia—with a total value of more than $48,000—that were not reported to the US State Department. “The discovery of these unreported foreign gifts raises significant questions about why former President Trump failed to disclose these gifts to the public, as required by law,” the report noted.