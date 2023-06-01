Brazil ex-president Collor sentenced to nearly 9 years

Brazil ex-president Collor sentenced to nearly 9 years

The high court convicted Collor, 73, who led Brazil from 1990 to 1992 before resigning to avoid impeachment, of taking 20 million reais

AFP
AFP, Brasília,
  • Jun 01 2023, 06:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 06:06 ist
Then-Senator Fernando Collor de Mello, also a former Brazilian president, during a vote session on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Brazil's Supreme Court sentenced ex-president Fernando Collor de Mello Wednesday to eight years and 10 months in prison for corruption, part of the fallout from the country's sweeping "Car Wash" graft investigation.

Also Read | France's Macron says G7 is opportunity to convince India, Brazil over Ukraine
 

The high court convicted Collor, 73, who led Brazil from 1990 to 1992 before resigning to avoid impeachment, of taking 20 million reais ($4 million) in bribes as a senator from 2010 to 2014 to "irregularly" arrange contracts for a construction company with a subsidiary of state-run oil company Petrobras.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Brazil
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

 