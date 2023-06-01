Brazil ex-president Collor sentenced to nearly 9 years

Brazil's Supreme Court sentenced ex-president Fernando Collor de Mello Wednesday to eight years and 10 months in prison for corruption, part of the fallout from the country's sweeping "Car Wash" graft investigation.

The high court convicted Collor, 73, who led Brazil from 1990 to 1992 before resigning to avoid impeachment, of taking 20 million reais ($4 million) in bribes as a senator from 2010 to 2014 to "irregularly" arrange contracts for a construction company with a subsidiary of state-run oil company Petrobras.