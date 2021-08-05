Brazil HC orders Bolsonaro investigated for 'vote fraud' claims

A Supreme Court justice ruled Wednesday President Jair Bolsonaro should be investigated for unproven claims Brazil's electronic voting system is riddled with fraud, adding the far-right leader to an ongoing probe on the spread of fake news by his government.

The ruling by Justice Alexandre de Moraes came after Bolsonaro stepped up his long-time attacks on Brazil's voting system, claiming -- without evidence -- that it is fraud-plagued and insisting there will be no elections next year as scheduled if it is not overhauled.