Bolsonaro to be investigated for 'vote fraud' claims

Brazil HC orders Bolsonaro investigated for 'vote fraud' claims

Bolsonaro stepped up his long-time attacks on Brazil's voting system

AFP
AFP, Brasília,
  • Aug 05 2021, 06:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 06:21 ist
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: AFP Photo

A Supreme Court justice ruled Wednesday President Jair Bolsonaro should be investigated for unproven claims Brazil's electronic voting system is riddled with fraud, adding the far-right leader to an ongoing probe on the spread of fake news by his government.

The ruling by Justice Alexandre de Moraes came after Bolsonaro stepped up his long-time attacks on Brazil's voting system, claiming -- without evidence -- that it is fraud-plagued and insisting there will be no elections next year as scheduled if it is not overhauled.

Brazil
World news
Jair Bolsonaro

