Brazil HC orders Bolsonaro investigated for 'vote fraud' claims

A Supreme Court justice ruled Wednesday President Jair Bolsonaro should be investigated for unproven claims Brazil's electronic voting system is riddled with fraud, adding the far-right leader to an ongoing probe on the spread of fake news by his government.
The ruling by Justice Alexandre de Moraes came after Bolsonaro stepped up his long-time attacks on Brazil's voting system, claiming -- without evidence -- that it is fraud-plagued and insisting there will be no elections next year as scheduled if it is not overhauled.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China tries to tame Delta Covid-19 variant
Mental health, fitness dominate Twitter conversations
On the wings of Pegasus
29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet
'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'
Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling
‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises