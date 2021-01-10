Sinovac vaccine application lacks info: Brazil Ministry

Brazil health regulator says application for Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine lacks information

Brazil's state-run Fiocruz Institute also submitted on Friday an application for emergency use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters, Sao Paulo,
  • Jan 10 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 09:37 ist
A medical worker takes a box of Sinovac's vaccine against the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Saturday that the application from Sao Paulo-based medical centre Butantan for emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech lacks some relevant information for the analysis.

Anvisa said in a statement that Butantan did not inform, for instance, the age, gender or comorbidities of participants in trials with Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine. The application also missed data on the vaccine's immunogenicity on Phase III trials and some details on the number of participants, the health authority said.

Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH

Butantan delivered its application on Friday.

Brazil's state-run Fiocruz Institute also submitted on Friday an application for emergency use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Anvisa said on Saturday that all required information has been delivered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Brazil
Coronavirus vaccine
China

What's Brewing

People begin to shun WhatsApp over privacy concerns

People begin to shun WhatsApp over privacy concerns

Twitter can legally bar Trump under the first amendment

Twitter can legally bar Trump under the first amendment

DH Toon: Taaliyaan! PM walks tightrope, vaccine in hand

DH Toon: Taaliyaan! PM walks tightrope, vaccine in hand

Indonesia rescue teams scour sea for crashed plane

Indonesia rescue teams scour sea for crashed plane

 