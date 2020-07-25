Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests coronavirus negative

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus.

“Good morning everyone," Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative."

The 65-year-old leader didn't say when he did the new test.

On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

