Brazil Prez Jair Bolsonaro tests Covid-19 negative

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests coronavirus negative

AP
AP, Brasilia,
  • Jul 25 2020, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 19:09 ist
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for Covid-19. Credit: Reuters Photo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus.

“Good morning everyone," Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative."

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The 65-year-old leader didn't say when he did the new test.

On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jair Bolosnaro
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Brazil

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 