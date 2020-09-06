Brazil reports 30,168 new coronavirus cases, 682 deaths

Brazil reports 30,168 new coronavirus cases, 682 deaths

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • Sep 06 2020, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 10:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Brazil recorded 30,168 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 682 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,203, according to ministry data.

Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the world. India, which has now registered more than 4 million cases, could soon overtake Brazil.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Brazil

