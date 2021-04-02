Brazil reports 91,097 single-day coronavirus cases

Brazil reports 91,097 new coronavirus cases, 3,769 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has registered nearly 13 million cases since the pandemic began

Brazil recorded 91,097 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 3,769 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered nearly 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 3,25,284, according to ministry data. 

