Brazil reports 91,097 new coronavirus cases, 3,769 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 91,097 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 3,769 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Brazil has registered nearly 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 3,25,284, according to ministry data.
Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot
1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army
Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature
'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach
In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies
Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping