Brazil riots: Why are Jair Bolsonaro's supporters protesting?

On Sunday, January 8, thousands of supporters of Brazil’s ousted former president, Jair Bolsonaro, ransacked Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential offices in a full-blown riot to protest what they alleged was a stolen election. More than 1,200 protesters were detained following the riots.

DH takes a closer look at the events that led to the uprising in the Brazilian capital on Sunday.

On October 30, 2022, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who served as the president from 2003 to 2011, beat Bolsonaro in a run-off vote. Following this, right-wing supporters began gathering outside military bases across Brazil, calling for military intervention to prevent the newly elected president Lula from returning to office on January 1. For months, people staged protests demanding the same. Many Bolsonaro supporters in Brazil were convinced that October’s election was rigged.

Bolsonaro had challenged the results of the Brazilian election, arguing votes from some machines should be "invalidated" in a complaint that election authorities rebuffed. For years, Bolsonaro had alleged that Brazil’s election systems were rife with fraud and that the nation’s elites were conspiring to remove him from power.

On December 12, Lula's election victory was certified by the federal electoral court. Later that day, after the arrest of a pro-Bolsonaro indigenous leader for alleged anti-democratic acts, Bolsonaro supporters tried to invade the federal police headquarters in Brasilia.

A few days later, on December 24, a man named George Washington de Oliveira Sousa was arrested for attempting to set off a bomb in protest against Brazil's election results. A copy of his police statement showed that he was inspired to build up an arsenal by Bolsonaro's traditional support of the arming of civilians.

In the last week of December, at least four people were arrested by Brazilian police for an alleged coup attempt during riots by Bolsonaro supporters.

Amid the riots, Bolsonaro landed in Florida less than two days before Lula was set to take office. On January 1, 2023, Lula was sworn in as president for the third time.

President Lula joined leaders of both houses of Congress and the Supreme Court chief justice in condemning the "terrorist acts" by Bolsonaro's supporters. Several other world leaders also condemned the riots that took place in Brasilia.

