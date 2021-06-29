Brazil senators file case against Jair Bolsonaro for malfeasance

Brazil senators file case against Prez Jair Bolsonaro

AFP
AFP, Brasilia,
  Jun 29 2021, 05:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 05:19 ist
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: AFP Photo

Three Brazilian senators formally accused President Jair Bolsonaro of malfeasance before the Supreme Court Monday over allegations he failed to have a top ally investigated over suspicions of massive corruption in the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

The opposition senators include Randolfe Rodrigues, the deputy chair of a commission investigating the administration's pandemic response, which last week uncovered explosive accusations that Bolsonaro knew about suspected corruption in the deal for Indian-made Covaxin and failed to intervene.

Read more: Didn't spend one cent, didn't receive one dose. What corruption? asks Bolsonaro on Covaxin probe

A criminal case against Bolsonaro before the Supreme Court could see him removed from office, though Prosecutor General Augusto Aras, an ally, would have to bring charges.

