Brazil to cancel Covaxin deal amid graft allegations, CNN Brasil reports

Reuters
Reuters, Rio de Janeiro,
  • Jun 30 2021, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 08:40 ist
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: AFP Photo

Brazil's Health Ministry will cancel a contract for Covaxin vaccines developed by India's Bharat Biotech that has faced accusations of irregularities, CNN Brasil reported on Tuesday.

The Covaxin contract has become a headache for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with concerns over irregularities in the 1.6 billion reais ($324 million) deal. One Health Ministry official said he personally alerted the president about his concerns.

The Health Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

