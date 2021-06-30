Brazil to cancel Covaxin deal amid graft allegations, CNN Brasil reports

Brazil's Health Ministry will cancel a contract for Covaxin vaccines developed by India's Bharat Biotech that has faced accusations of irregularities, CNN Brasil reported on Tuesday.
The Covaxin contract has become a headache for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with concerns over irregularities in the 1.6 billion reais ($324 million) deal. One Health Ministry official said he personally alerted the president about his concerns.
The Health Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
