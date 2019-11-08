Brazil votes against UN call to end US embargo on Cuba

Brazil voted for the first time with the United States on Thursday against an annual United Nations resolution condemning and calling for an end to Washington's economic embargo on communist-run Cuba, while Colombia and Ukraine abstained.

The 193-member General Assembly still overwhelmingly adopted the resolution for the 28th year with 187 votes in favor. Israel also voted no and Moldova didn't vote. The UN vote can carry political weight, but only the US Congress can lift the more than 50-year-old embargo. 

