Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested again for novel coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes.

Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just visited the hospital and been tested for the virus, adding that an exam had shown his lungs "clean." CNN Brasil and newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported that he had symptoms of the disease. The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.