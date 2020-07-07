Brazil President Bolsonaro tested again for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested again for novel coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters, Rio de Janeiro,
  • Jul 07 2020, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 10:59 ist
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wears a face mask during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Credits: AFP Photo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just visited the hospital and been tested for the virus, adding that an exam had shown his lungs "clean." CNN Brasil and newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported that he had symptoms of the disease. The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

Elyments: Meet India's answer to Facebook, Instagram

Elyments: Meet India's answer to Facebook, Instagram

 