Brazilian military gets nod to fight Amazon destruction

Brazil's Bolsonaro authorizes military to fight Amazon destruction

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • May 07 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 20:04 ist
Smoke billows from a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. (Credit: Reuters File Photo)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has authorized deployment of the armed forces in the Amazon rainforest region to fight deforestation and fires, according to a decree published in the government gazette on Thursday.

The decree, effective from May 11 to June 10, follows Bolsonaro's decision to send in the military last year after international outcry over surging destruction in the world's largest rainforest, which traps vast amounts of greenhouse gases that cause climate change. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Amazon
Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 