Brazil's Bolsonaro authorizes military to fight Amazon destruction

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has authorized deployment of the armed forces in the Amazon rainforest region to fight deforestation and fires, according to a decree published in the government gazette on Thursday.
The decree, effective from May 11 to June 10, follows Bolsonaro's decision to send in the military last year after international outcry over surging destruction in the world's largest rainforest, which traps vast amounts of greenhouse gases that cause climate change.
