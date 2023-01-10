Brazil's ex-prez Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised in US

Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised in US

Bolsonaro has had a series of health problems stemming from a knife attack that nearly claimed his life during his winning 2018 presidential campaign

Reuters
Reuters, Rio de Janeiro,
  • Jan 10 2023, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 08:00 ist
Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: AFP Photo

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida with intestinal discomfort due to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro said on Monday on Instagram.

In Brazil, Dr Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has been treating Bolsonaro since the stabbing, said he has an intestinal subocclusion, or blockage, but was unlikely to need surgery.

"It is not a serious case," he told Reuters.

Earlier, a source close to his family said Bolsonaro's condition was "not worrying."

Brazilian newspaper O Globo had reported earlier in the day that Bolsonaro had been suffering from abdominal pain.

Bolsonaro has undergone six surgeries since his stabbing, four of them directly linked to the attack.

He also has had cases of bowel adhesions and obstructions in the last few years.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro supporters in Brazil's capital launched the worst attack on state institutions since the country's return to democracy in the 1980s.

His successor as president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office on Jan. 1, blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters with a campaign of baseless allegations about election fraud. Bolsonaro flew to Florida 48 hours before his term ended.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil
World news

What's Brewing

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

 