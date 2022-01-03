Jair Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says

Bolsonaro has been hospitalised several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018

Reuters
Reuters, Sao Paulo,
  • Jan 03 2022, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 16:28 ist
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: AFP file photo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday with abdominal pain and was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas.

The Brazilian TV network Globo showed images of Bolsonaro walking down the stairs of the presidential plane after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1:30 am. He was then taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, Globo said.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalised several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018. In July 2021, he was taken to Vila Nova Star due to an intestinal blockage after suffering from chronic hiccups.

