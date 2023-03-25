Brazil's Lula, ill with pneumonia, postpones China trip

Brazil's Lula, ill with pneumonia, postpones China trip

Lula, who succeeded the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro at the start of the year, had hoped to use the trip to reclaim his country's role in global diplomacy

AFP
AFP, Brasília,
  • Mar 25 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 22:49 ist
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Brazil's leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was due to head to China for key talks with President Xi Jinping, has indefinitely postponed his trip to recover from pneumonia, the government said Saturday.

Lula, who succeeded the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro at the start of the year, had hoped to use the trip to reclaim his country's role in global diplomacy, with discussions in Beijing expected to focus on reinforcing trade and the war in Ukraine.

Also Read | China's Xi invites Spanish PM on state visit next week

No new date was given for the 77-year-old Lula's trip, which had already been put back by a day due to what his office called a case of "mild pneumonia."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Brazil
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
China
Beijing
Xi Jinping

Related videos

What's Brewing

Early wildfire in Spain rages out of control

Early wildfire in Spain rages out of control

Chardham Yatra to start April 22 in Rishikesh, Haridwar

Chardham Yatra to start April 22 in Rishikesh, Haridwar

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

 