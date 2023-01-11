Brazil SC orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-justice min

Brazil's Supreme Court orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-justice minister

He was in charge of public security in Brasilia during Sunday's invasion of government buildings

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • Jan 11 2023, 02:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 02:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the arrest of former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, who served under former President Jair Bolsonaro and who was in charge of public security in Brasilia during Sunday's invasion of government buildings, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Torres, who was removed from office on Sunday, is currently in the United States, raising questions about his next move. The Supreme Court said it could not confirm the arrest warrant. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Brazil
World news

What's Brewing

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 