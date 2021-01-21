Brazil's 'Tropical Trump' Bolsonaro congratulates Biden

Brazil's 'Tropical Trump' Jair Bolsonaro congratulates Joe Biden

The Brazilian president took more than a month to recognize Biden's victory in the November election

AFP
AFP, Brasilia,
  • Jan 21 2021, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 10:17 ist
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as US president on Wednesday after spending weeks ignoring his election victory.

The right-wing leader of South America's largest economy -- dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics" for his emulation of Donald Trump -- sent his best wishes on Twitter.

"I congratulate Joe Biden, 46th president of the United States. The relationship between Brazil and the United States is old, solid and founded on high values, such as the defense of democracy and individual freedoms," tweeted Bolsonaro.

"I remain engaged and ready to work for the prosperity of our nations and the well-being of our citizens."

The Brazilian president took more than a month to recognize Biden's victory in the November election, and was the last G20 leader to offer his congratulations in mid-December, promising to work with the incoming administration.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Brazil
Joe Biden
US Presidential Elections 2020
Jair Bolsonaro

What's Brewing

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

DH Toon | 'Shun hesitancy, accept Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | 'Shun hesitancy, accept Covid-19 vaccine'

A test of character Team India won

A test of character Team India won

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

 