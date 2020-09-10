Brexit: EU's Maros Sefcovic to meet UK's Michael Gove on Thursday

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will travel to London on Thursday to meet British counterpart Michael Gove after the UK proposed legislation in which it said it would ignore parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, according to a spokesman for the commission.
"The EU seeks clarifications from the UK on the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement," spokesman Eric Mamer said in a tweet.
— Eric Mamer (@MamerEric) September 9, 2020