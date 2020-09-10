Brexit: EU's Sefcovic to meet UK's Gove on Thursday

Brexit: EU's Maros Sefcovic to meet UK's Michael Gove on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 10 2020, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 08:06 ist
EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. Credit: AFP Photo

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will travel to London on Thursday to meet British counterpart Michael Gove after the UK proposed legislation in which it said it would ignore parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, according to a spokesman for the commission.

"The EU seeks clarifications from the UK on the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement," spokesman Eric Mamer said in a tweet. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

European Commission
United Kingdom
Brexit

What's Brewing

What the NE faces from Delhi is environmental racism

What the NE faces from Delhi is environmental racism

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

The wings of diversity

The wings of diversity

 