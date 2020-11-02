Brexit 'godfather' says Trump will win US election

Brexit 'godfather' Nigel Farage says Trump will win US Presidential election

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 02 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 18:20 ist
Nigel Farage. Credit: AFP.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that he felt Donald Trump would win the US presidential election as his support base was so enthusiastic and he had gathered momentum in the final days of the campaign.

"He's not just the president of the USA, he is a human dynamo," Farage, whom Trump calls a friend, told Talk Radio from Pennsylvania. "I have never seen a support base as enthusiastic as they are for this man. These crowds chant 'we love you'."

"You can, if you want to, look at the opinion polls, look at the betting markets, look at the lead editorials of the global press and they will all tell you that its a slam dunk for Joe Biden. I do not believe it," Farage said.

"I genuinely think he's going to win tomorrow," Farage said of Trump.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Brexit
United States
Donald Trump
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 