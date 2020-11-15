Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week: Minister

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week: George Eustice

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 15 2020, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 15:18 ist
Britain's Environment Secretary George Eustice arrives in Downing Street in London. Credit: AFP.

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britain's transition deal with the European Union, the country's environment secretary George Eustice said.

"This needs to be a week when things move, when we break through some of these difficult issues and get a resolution and at least have some sort of headlines, if you like, of an agreement," Eustice told Sky News on Sunday.

"Otherwise, it gets quite difficult and we do start to run out of time to implement it," Eustice added.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Brexit
United Kingdom
European Union

What's Brewing

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

 