BRICS calls on all states to prevent terrorist actions

India along with other BRICS nations on Friday called on all states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and of terrorist actions from their territories, as they pledged to combat terrorism and illicit financial flow.

In a joint statement after their informal meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders also reiterated their commitment to fight the exploitation of internet for terrorist purposes.

"We strongly condemn terrorist attacks, including against BRICS countries, in all forms and manifestations, wherever and by whom so ever committed," they said.

"We urge concerted efforts and a comprehensive approach to counter terrorism under the UN auspices on a firm international legal basis," the BRICS leaders said.

Without naming any country, the five leaders -- including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping -- reiterated that it is the responsibility of all states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and of terrorist actions from their territories.

While recognising that states have the leading role to ensure safety and security in the use of the information and communications technologies, they called on the technology companies to cooperate with governments, in accordance with applicable law, to eliminate the ability of terrorists to use digital platforms to encourage, recruit, facilitate or commit terrorist acts.

"We remain firmly committed to fighting corruption and will continue to foster integrity in the public and private sectors," they said.

The leaders of the five nations pledged to strive to promote international anti-corruption cooperation and strengthening of legal frameworks, as appropriate, to more effectively address cases of corruption especially related to assets recovery.

"We will seek to enhance our mutual efforts in the prosecution of persons sought for corruption. We recognise the role of whistle-blowers in preventing and combating corruption in both the public and private sectors and the need to improve measures to protect whistle-blowers," they said.

They said that corruption, including illicit money and financial flows, and ill-gotten wealth stashed in foreign jurisdictions, is a global challenge which may impact negatively on economic growth and sustainable development.

"We will strive to coordinate our approach and encourage a stronger global commitment on the issue," they said.

They recognised the need to strengthen cooperation, subject to domestic legal systems, in anti-corruption law enforcement, extradition of fugitives, economic and corruption offenders, and in recovering stolen assets.

"We reaffirm our commitment to support international cooperation in combating illicit financial flows, including cooperation within the Financial Actions Task Force (FATF), the World Customs Organisation and other relevant multilateral mechanisms," they said. PTI NSA