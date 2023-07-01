Brief fire after transformer explodes at Warner Bros. Studios in California

Fire breaks out at Warner Bros. Studios in California

No studio buildings were damaged by flames.

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 01 2023, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 13:35 ist
Credit: Twitter/@TPV_John

An electrical transformer exploded at the premises of the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, causing a brief fire which led to black smoke in the area, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire on Friday was contained to the area of the transformer and was doused just a few minutes after it erupted, reports NBC Los Angeles.

No studio buildings were damaged by flames, the Department added.

Fire crews responded to at least one report of people trapped in an elevator on the studio lot, where electricity was cut due to the transformer fire, City News Service reported.

There were, however, no reports of injuries, the Department added.

