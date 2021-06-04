Britain approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for teenagers

Britain approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for teenagers

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 04 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 16:04 ist

Britain's medicines agency has approved an extension of Pfizer and partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, it said on Friday, a week after a similar clearance was given by European authorities.

