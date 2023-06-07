Britain cannot yet say Russia responsible for dam destruction: PM Sunak

Britain cannot yet say Russia is responsible for the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday during a visit to the United States.

Asked whether Russia was responsible, Sunak told ITV: "I can't say that definitively yet. You know, our security and military services are working through it."

"But if true, if it does prove to be intentional, it will represent a new low. It's an appalling act of barbarism on Russia's part," he added.