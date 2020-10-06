Britain prioritises remdesivir for those who need it

Britain prioritises remdesivir for those who need it most as Covid-19 hospitalisations rise

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 06 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 16:02 ist
A vial of remdesivir. Representative image. Credit: Reuters.

Britain is prioritising its supplies of the drug remdesivir for Covid-19 patients who need it most in the face of rising demand, Britain's health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that further supplies were expected at the end of October.

"We are aware of a rise in the use of remdesivir in line with an increase in Covid-19 hospital cases," a health ministry spokesman said in an emailed statement.

"While there remain plenty of remdesivir supplies, we have asked the NHS (National Health Service) to temporarily prioritise patients to ensure those most likely to benefit can access it."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Britain
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Remdesivir

What's Brewing

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

 