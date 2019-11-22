Britain repatriates some orphans left in Syria

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday Britain had arranged for some orphans to be brought home from Syria because it was the right thing to do.

Britain has been reluctant to allow adults who joined Islamic State in Syria to return home but media reports suggest that London has been working with aid agencies to bring home some children who have been left there.

"These innocent, orphaned, children should never have been subjected to the horrors of war," Raab said.

"We have facilitated their return home, because it was the right thing to do. Now they must be allowed the privacy and given the support to return to a normal life."