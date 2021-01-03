UK targets millions of Covid vaccinations in 3 months

Britain targets tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccinations in next three months

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 03 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 16:00 ist
UK PM Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain will have 530,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine ready to administer on Monday and hopes to provide "tens of millions" of vaccinations over the next three months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"We do hope that ... we'll be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months," he told the BBC.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom
Coronavirus vaccine
Vaccine

What's Brewing

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

The good, the bad & the inadequate

The good, the bad & the inadequate

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

 