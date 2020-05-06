'Britain to set out plans to ease lockdown on Sunday'

Britain to set out plans to ease lockdown on Sunday: Boris Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  May 06 2020, 18:10 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 18:10 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would set out details of its plan to ease a lockdown against coronavirus on Sunday, hoping that some measures could come into force the next day.

"We will of course be setting out the details of that plan on Sunday," Johnson told parliament after being asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer about people returning to work.

"The reason for that (setting out the plan on Sunday) is very simply that we have to be sure that the data is going to support our ability to do this, but that data is coming in continuously over the next few days. We'll want if we possibly can to get going with some of these measures on Monday."

