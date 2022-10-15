Britain wants stability, Liz Truss needs time: Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said that Britain needs stability and that Prime Minister Liz Truss needs time, saying the government's record would be judged at a national election expected in 2024.

"I think what the country wants now is stability. She's been prime minister for less than five weeks. I would just say this, that I think she will be judged at an election," Hunt told BBC radio.

Also Read | UK PM Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as exchequer Chancellor after Kwarteng's sacking

"When we are judged at a general election, we will be judged by what we deliver over the next 18 months by far more than what's happened over the last 18 days."