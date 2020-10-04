Britain's Covid-19 cases rise sharply to record level

Britain's coronavirus cases rise sharply to record level

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 04 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 07:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Britain reported 12,872 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases.

The government's website said a technical issue had delayed publishing a number of new Covid-19 cases.

Track Parliament Monsoon Session live updates, here

"This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported," it said.

At 12,872, the number of daily cases reported almost doubled from the 6,968 reported on Friday, smashing the previous biggest daily toll of 7,143, which was recorded on Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Britain is now processing more than 200,000 Covid-19 tests a day compared with fewer than 100,000 at the start of the pandemic.

But the technical issue could be seized on by critics who say the government has lost control of the virus amid a shortage of testing capacity.

The number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test fell to 49 on Saturday from 66 the previous day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Nagorno-Karabakh: New risks in an old ethnic conflict

Nagorno-Karabakh: New risks in an old ethnic conflict

Udupi handloom sarees get a designer’s touch

Udupi handloom sarees get a designer’s touch

How Indian men cook a woman’s goose

How Indian men cook a woman’s goose

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

 