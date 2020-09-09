Britain's threat to break int'l law backfired: Irish PM

Britain's 'kamikaze' threat to break international law has backfired, says Ireland's Leo Varadkar

Ireland's deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Credit: Reuters Photo

A "kamikaze" threat by a British minister to break international law in the implementation of its EU divorce treaty has backfired, but a trade deal is still possible, Ireland's deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

"These were really extraordinary comments, and certainly set off alarm bells in Dublin. I think they have backfired," Varadkar told RTE radio. "I think they want a deal," he added, saying the remaining issues "would not seem insurmountable".

The British government's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis on Tuesday said Britain could break international law - but only in a "limited way" - after reports it may undercut its Withdrawal Agreement divorce treaty signed with the EU in January.

