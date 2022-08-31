Britain's Queen Elizabeth will meet new prime minister at Balmoral

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as his successor on Sept. 6 at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The queen would usually meet a new prime minister at Buckingham Palace in London. The meeting at Balmoral, where the queen spends her summers, is a break from tradition and comes as the 96-year-old monarch experiences mobility issues.

The queen has also been reducing her public appearances in recent months.

She will have an audience with Britain's new prime minister - either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak - shortly after meeting with Johnson, the spokesperson said.

The winner of the contest to succeed Johnson as prime minister is set to be announced on Sept. 5.