British Airways cancels flight to Tel Aviv amid clash

British Airways cancels flight to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

British airline easyJet said that it was not yet cancelling its flights to Tel Aviv

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 13 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 15:36 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

British Airways cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday, the latest international carrier to avoid flying to Israel amid an escalating conflict there.

"The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," British Airways said.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines on Wednesday all cancelled flights between the United States and Tel Aviv.

The fiercest hostilities in years continued on Thursday, as Israel was preparing ground troops along the Gaza border and Hamas launched rocket barrages at southern Israel.

Israel-Palestine Conflict Live Updates

British airline easyJet said that it was not yet cancelling its flights to Tel Aviv. Its next flight there is from Berlin and not scheduled until May 16, with a service from London Luton to Tel Aviv scheduled for May 18.

"We will of course continue to monitor the situation," an easyJet spokeswoman said.

From May 17, Israel is one of the few low-risk Covid-19 destinations which Britons can visit without needing to quarantine on their return, but the conflict is already making getting there difficult and will likely deter visitors.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

British Airways
Israel
Palestine
Tel Aviv

What's Brewing

To pay or not to pay? Dilemma for ransomware victims

To pay or not to pay? Dilemma for ransomware victims

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Explained: Does the WHO name diseases after countries?

Explained: Does the WHO name diseases after countries?

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

 