British trade vessel under attack off Yemen coast

British maritime agency says vessel under attack south of Yemen's Nishtun

Shots were fired at the vessel, Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a statement

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Apr 28 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 11:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has received reports of a vessel under attack south of Yemen's coastal town of Nishtun, it said on Friday.

Shots were fired at the vessel, the agency said in a statement, adding that three boats, each with three or four people aboard, were also sighted.

Also Read | Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf: US Navy

The agency did not give further details, but several vessels have been attacked in recent years off the coast of Yemen which has been torn apart by an eight-year conflict between the Iran-aligned Houthi group and a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government. 

