British PM Boris Johnson: Normal life won't come until November at the earliest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that normal life would not return in full until November at the earliest, cautioning that nightclubs and soft play areas needed to remain closed while wedding receptions would have to remain capped.

Johnson said that from October, audiences at sports stadiums would be allowed. But he said that the government would look for a more significant return to normality from November.

He also said that the problems other countries are currently experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic shows what can go wrong if rules are not followed by the public.

"Look at other countries around the world, we can see all too clearly what could go wrong if we don't continue to follow the guidance, if we don't continue to keep this thing under control," he said at a Downing Street media briefing.

"There are parts of the world where it's continuing to spike, we don't want to see that in this country," he said, without naming any countries.