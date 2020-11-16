British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after contact tests positive for Covid-19

UK PM self-isolates after contact tests Covid-19+

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Nov 16 2020, 03:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 10:41 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, a spokesman said Sunday.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," the Downing Street spokesman added.

Johnson was hospitalised with coronavirus in April. This time round "the PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19", the spokesman said.

